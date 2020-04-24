‘Tide Pods’ Trends On Twitter After President Trump Suggests Using Disinfectants To Treat Coronavirus

President Donald Trump received criticism following statements he made during a live coronavirus briefing on Thursday that inferred the novel coronavirus could potentially be treated via the injection of disinfectants. USA Today reports that Twitter has named Trump the ‘Tide Pods’ president after the term became a trend on the social media platform in the wake of those statements.

During his daily meeting with the press, Trump spoke at length about possible treatments for COVID-19 and suggested some unconventional methods for doing so. In addition to mentioning the injection of disinfectants, the President also talked about using light to treat the disease, and the possibility of bringing light inside the body through the skin or by some other means.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

Trump didn’t specify which disinfectant he may have been referring to, but the statement has prompted clarification from companies like RB — the makers of Lysol and Dettol — that their products should not be used by coronavirus patients to treat their infection. Per Lysol’s statement, nobody should be injecting, ingesting or otherwise administering Lysol’s disinfectant products into the human body for any reason, in keeping with conventional wisdom.

Meanwhile, the ‘Tide Pods’ trend is running strong on Twitter and some of the tweets have been particularly harsh toward the President for his seemingly unusual ideas. One Twitter user unfavorably compared Trump to their three-year-old child.

“My 3 year old son knows you can’t put rubbing alcohol, Lysol, Clorox or Tide pods into you body to disinfect yourself from a virus. Donald Trump does not. Tell me again who has ‘mental decline.'”

This isn’t the first time a coronavirus treatment suggested by Trump has been ill-received or later shown to be ineffective. On Friday, the FDA issued a statement saying that hydroxychloroquine — which Trump had tweeted about as a COVID-19 treatment in March — has been ineffective in treating the disease and cautioned against using it outside of a hospital setting or clinical trial. The use of chloroquine has resulted in an increased risk of cardiac issues and even death for patients.

Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there have been 828,441 total cases of coronavirus infection and 46,379 deaths as of April 22.