Georgia Reopens As Other States Extend Their Stay-At-Home Orders

As Georgia reopened for business on Friday, other states like New Mexico and Michigan chose to extend their stay-at-home orders.

Though Georgia officials are moving forward with plans to reopen their state as of Friday, other states are choosing to extend their stay-at-home orders, CNN reported.

Georgia allowed businesses like gyms, hair salons, and even bowling alleys to reopen for business Friday. Businesses where large numbers of people typically gather, like movie theaters and dine-in restaurants, will be allowed to open on Monday. Businesses that do reopen are required to comply with certain guidelines intended to keep customers safe. Six feet of distance is to be maintained as much as possible, staff must wear masks, sanitation efforts must be increased, and staff must be screened for fever and symptoms before being allowed to work.

CNN also reported that models of the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia suggest that the state shouldn’t be reopening businesses until at least June when the spread of the virus is predicted to slow in the state. Health officials have vocally opposed Georgia’s decision to reopen their state so soon.

Other states around the country are not so eager to get back to business as usual.

The Hill reported on Thursday that New Mexico’s Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, decided to extend the stay-at-home order in her state through mid-May.

“I want to be crystal clear: While we’re making progress, we are not yet out of the woods… No one wants to be locked down – everyone wants to hug their loved ones, we all want businesses to be able to open. But simply wanting this to be over will not get us there.”

Grisham also posted on Twitter about extending the stay-at-home order thanking the residents of her state for saving lives by complying with the order.

Here’s the deal: We’re not ready to ease up. New Mexico will be extending its public health orders through at least May 15th. Does that mean we haven’t made progress? No. If you are staying home, your actions have saved countless – truly countless – lives, & will save many more. pic.twitter.com/zcFvKScCYj — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 23, 2020

Grisham said that she planned to work with state officials, public health experts, and business owners to develop a “gradual and safe” plan for reopening the state.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also chose to extend the state’s stay-at-home order through mid-May, CBS News reported on Friday. Whitmer also announced that she would be allowing limited business reopenings so that people could participate in outdoor recreation like golfing and boating, and so that stores could begin selling non-essential items again.

“We will consider this the preliminary stage of economic re-engagement. We will measure. We will collect data. We will continue to ramp up our testing and our tracing.”

According to CBS News, Whitmer stressed that social distancing measures must remain in place. Michigan residents are now required to wear masks while in public and must respect strict six-foot distancing. Whitmer also stressed that they would be reevaluating the stay-at-home order as data about the impact of reopening businesses becomes available.