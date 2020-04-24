Ellie O’Donnell Flaunts Killer Body In Lace Bodysuit & Jean Shorts For Sunny Instagram Photo

Ellie O’Donnell showed off her enviable figure in a barely-there lace bodysuit and denim shorts in a new Instagram photo shared on April 22. The model was dressed in her scanty attire, enjoying a “beautiful day” in her garden, soaking up some sun.

Ellie proudly flaunted her body in the sexy ensemble, offering fans a good front view of her attire. In the snap, she was photographed from her upper thighs up, seemingly kneeling on a black cushioned wicker chair. As she posed for the shot, she slightly tilted her head and tossed all of her hair to one side of her shoulder with her right hand holding them in place. She faced the camera and gave a sultry gaze. The sunlight poured over her and illuminated some parts of her skin.

The 23-year-old sported high-waisted denim shorts that clung to her curves, pairing them with a light pink bodysuit that featured cut-outs and delicate lace detailing across the busts down to her belly button. The cut-out along the chest area displayed a hint of her cleavage. Below that, her flat tummy was also exposed.

To complete her look, she sported a pair of sparkly stud earrings. As mentioned, she had her highlighted blond hair tossed to her left shoulder and styled in loose waves. Her makeup application included a full-coverage foundation, sculpted brows, thick mascara, a touch of warm-toned blush, and highlighter. She also applied a pink shade on her lips.

Ellie revealed that her skimpy bodysuit was from Pretty Little Thing, and tagged the brand in the caption. However, she didn’t mention where her bottoms were from. She used the Paid Partnership feature on Instagram and declared that the post was a paid ad.

The latest update earned a lot of love, as fans flocked to Ellie’s social media page to shower her with compliments and praises. Many of her online admirers hit the like button over 31,100 times and left more than 440 comments under the sizzling snapshot. Some others were left speechless and decided to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“How are you even real? You look like an angel!” one of her fans commented, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“The prettiest girl ever! You look phenomenal in this photo. This inspires me to go out and enjoy the warm days,” gushed another admirer.

“Honestly, Ellie, you’re glowing lately. You look better than ever, in my opinion,” added one of her followers.

“Wow! That’s a different level of stunning,” said the fourth one.