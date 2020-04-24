Kindly Myers Shows Off Incredible Body In Purple String Bikini

Kindly Myers enlisted the help of a friend to model matching purple bikinis.

The photo of the duo, uploaded to her Instagram on April 24, captured Myers posing outside in a forest with her “bestie,” Lizzy Acosta. The pair were surrounded by a patch of green grass and trees, while a few big leafy plants filled in the rest of the background. Acosta leaned against a tall tree trunk while Myers faced her backside toward the camera, giving her audience a view of her famous posterior. She rocked a glittery purple bikini that showcased her incredible physique to perfection.

The swimsuit was from Michi Bikinis, a brand that she has rocked on several occasions. The top featured a halter-neck style with triangle cups that revealed a hint of sideboob. The piece proceeded to tie in the back, drawing more attention to her toned arm and shoulders. The model also showed off a dark ink tattoo that stretched from her ribs to her hip.

Myers paired the top with matching bottoms. The sides tied on her hips, accentuating her hourglass frame and showing off her toned legs. Its cheeky cut covered up some of her rear, but still left most of it on display. She went barefoot for the outdoor shoot, showing off her fresh pedicure.

Acosta’s suit did her body nothing but favors as well, fitting snugly on every inch of her hourglass figure.

Myers, who recently dropped jaws in short shorts in Mexico, went jewelry-free for the update, although she still wore a full application of glam. The striking look included defined brows that complemented her smoky eyeshadow. She added volume to her lashes with a few thick coats of mascara and highlighted her cheeks with dark blush and a dusting of shimmer above it. She completed her application by adding a pop of color on her lips, using a gloss in a bright pink hue.

She wore her long locks in a slicked-back style while her hair fell to her mid-back. Acosta was also done up in a full face of makeup that included shimmery eyeshadow and blush. She let her long dark tresses spill messily over her shoulders.

The post racked up over 11,000 likes within just two hours. It also received 237 comments from fans who showered the besties with praise over their revealing bikini looks.

“My favorite duo! Miss you guys,” one follower commented on the upload.

“Wow both y’all amazing beautifully gorgeousness sexxxxxxxy hottest babies models,” a second social media wrote about the two ladies.

“2 absolutely beautiful and stunning ladies,” another fan commented on the sizzling shot.