Ana Cheri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Figure-Hugging Workout Gear

The model sizzled in her revealing workout gear.

On Friday, April 24, American model Ana Cheri uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 12.5 million followers to enjoy.

In the sizzling snap, the former Playboy Playmate stood outside on brick pavers in front of a white wall. She showed off her fantastic physique in skintight activewear, that consisted of a marble-patterned sports bra and a pair of olive-colored yoga pants with ruched detailing, from her own clothing company, Cheri Fit. The figure-hugging workout gear accentuated her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. Ana finished off the sporty ensemble with a pair of black-and-white tennis shoes and her sparkling wedding ring set.

The Instagram star wore her highlighted hair in tousled curls and a deep side part. Ana also enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application featured filled-in eyebrows, peach blush, glowing highlighter, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

For the photo, the 33-year-old struck a seductive pose by facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She turned her head to look directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation promoted the Cheri Fit Instagram account where she has been regularly streaming “live workouts.” Ana also noted that the style of the leggings seen in the photograph are “the Olive Scrunch Joggers.”

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Many of Ana’s admirers also proceeded to compliment her in the comments section.

“Beautiful today, like every day,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are perfect beautiful body,” added a different devotee.

“Wow looks so stunning babe,” said another follower.

“You look cute and beautiful,” remarked a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in revealing outfits. Earlier this week, she celebrated Earth Day by sharing a photo, in which she wore a low-cut satin mini dress while standing in what appears to be a field. Since its upload, the picture has been liked over 180,000 times.