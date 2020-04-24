Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Skimpy Pink Satin Pajamas

French-Canadian model Laurence Bédard stunned her 2.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she shared a smoking-hot ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova. Laurence, who has worn pieces from the brand many times before, made sure to tag Fashion Nova’s Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

She didn’t include a geotag that specified where the shot was taken, but she appeared to be perched atop a luxurious-looking tiled surface with a window covered in a white shade behind her. A flower in a tall silver pot was positioned to her left, and the soft pink hue of Laurence’s ensemble offered a burst of color in the otherwise neutral shot.

Laurence opted to wear a matching pajama set that left little to the imagination. The camisole top featured a low-cut neckline that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, with nothing holding the top up but two thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. There was a bow right at the middle of the neckline that drew even more attention to her ample assets. The top featured lace trim along the hem, and was a cropped length, showing off a hint of Laurence’s toned stomach.

The matching shorts were crafted from the same silky pink fabric, and also featured lace trim along the bottom. They were a drawstring style waist, allowing Laurence to cinch them rightly around her slim waist. The shorts barely came an inch or two down her thighs, leaving plenty of her incredible legs on display.

She kept the look minimal, adding a silver bracelet on one wrist and a subtle ring on the other hand. Her tattoos were on full display in the skimpy look, contrasting beautifully with the pink pajamas.

Laurence’s blond locks were down in a slightly tousled style, and she kept her gaze on the ground for a coy shot. Her makeup was soft and feminine, with long lashes, bold brows, and a pink hue on her lips. Her followers absolutely loved the gorgeous shot, and it racked up over 5,600 likes within just 28 minutes. The post also received 221 comments from her eager fans within less than half an hour.

“Pretty in Pink,” one fan said, captivated by the rosy hue of her ensemble.

“Your Beauty should be illegal,” another follower commented.

“You look very sexy,” one fan added.

“You’re perfect,” another fan said simply.

Laurence loves to showcase her incredible physique in skimpy attire, from lingerie to swimwear. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a short throwback video clip in which she rocked skimpy black bikini bottoms and a white crop top on the beach. She mentioned in the caption of the post that she was missing days at the beach.