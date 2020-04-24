Bill Gates Predicts Coronavirus Vaccine Will Come Relatively Soon

'The best scientists [are] working hard on this,' he said.

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates said on Friday that he expects the scientific community will come up with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus relatively quickly — at least, compared to the normal time frame required to develop a vaccine.

As NBC News reports, Gates stopped by The Today Show to discuss the development of a vaccine for the virus that is currently ravaging the world. Gates, who has donated millions to the eradication of infectious diseases, said that he predicted years ago that a worldwide pandemic could possibly kill ten million people, a scenario he deemed likely than a war killing an equal number.

The key to stopping, or preventing, a viral pandemic lies in developing a vaccine. Unfortunately, that’s a process that can takes years, Gates says. Once the vaccine is produced in a laboratory, it must then be tested on animals, and then in increasingly-larger sample sizes of humans. It’s a process that can take as much as five years.

In the case of the novel coronavirus, however, Gates points to a timeframe of 18-24 months.

“The best scientists [are] working hard on this. In fact, in the last few weeks I’ve seen signs that we may get to the optimistic side of that time projection [for a vaccine],” he says.

Dimhou / Pixabay

He also predicts that, had the coronavirus emerged 5-10 years later, governments might have had adequate time to prepare for a response to the pandemic.

On the subject of governments’ response to the pandemic, Gates suggested that the United States has been behind the curve.

Specifically, Gates suggests that one of the keys to getting a handle on a pandemic is widespread testing, something that he says isn’t being handled particularly well in the U.S.

“Many countries decided that at the national level, they would orchestrate the testing. That hasn’t happened in the United States. It might not happen. But, you know, the access to tests is just, you know, chaotic,” he said.

Widespread testing could be one key to reopening the country. As a companion NBC News report notes, testing large numbers of Americans can give officials a closer look at the infection, and make decisions about who is able to return to work and when social-distancing rules can be eased. However, only a small percentage of Americans has been tested.

Absent those tests, Gates says that some states may be moving too quickly on rescinding social-distancing rules, stating that in some cases states may “move too quickly and have to back off.”