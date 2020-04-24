Katelyn Runck Flaunts Serious Cleavage In An Insanely Revealing Jumpsuit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her ample assets in a scandalously sexy jumpsuit. The stunning duo of snaps and short behind-the-scenes video clip were captured by Lee LHGFX photography, who Katelyn has worked with countless times before.

Katelyn included the geotag of Hollywood Hills on the post, suggesting that that’s where the shots were taken. She rocked a brown jumpsuit that showcased her incredible body to perfection.

The jumpsuit was sleeveless, with fabric draping over her shoulders, and featured a scandalously plunging neckline that dipped nearly all the way to her belly button. The look showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and Katelyn’s ample assets almost appeared to be in danger of tumbling out of her ensemble.

The jumpsuit featured a belted detail at the waist, which accentuated her slim waist and hourglass physique. The top portion of the jumpsuit draped relatively closely over her curves, but the bottoms had a looser fit. In the first snap, Katelyn perched on a modern white chair, and while the tops of her toned thighs were visible, the fabric draped down towards the ground for the loose-fitting trouser portion of the jumpsuit. She kept the look simple, allowing the jumpsuit to make a statement and not adding any accessories, not even shoes.

Her long brunette locks were up in a messy bun, with a few strands falling out to frame her face. She gazed off in the distance, and her face was captured in profile, highlighting her incredible bone structure. The second shot was taken from closer, showing Katelyn standing up in profile. It was cropped just below her waist, so her legs weren’t visible, but her curves were on full display in the look.

She finished off the post as she frequently does, with a short video clip that showed the process of obtaining some of the shots. In the video clip, fans were able to get a closer glimpse at the jumpsuit in action, and see that the voluminous pants actually were crafted from a semi-sheer material that showed off the outline of her shapely legs.

Her followers loved the post, and it racked up over 10,100 likes within just 45 minutes. It also received 548 comments from her eager fans.

“Love seeing you in the raw! That’s what your hard work is all about,” one fan said, referring to the video clip she shared.

“Amazing as always,” another follower added,

“What a great way to end this week with your gorgeous pics and video. Have a great weekend Katelyn,” one fan commented.

“Perfection,” another fan said simply.

Whether she’s all dolled up or in more casual attire, Katelyn always manages to show off her sculpted physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she rocked a loose-fitting t-shirt and Daisy Dukes. She rolled up the shirt slightly so her chiselled abs were on display, and looked stunning in the sizzling update.