Sara Underwood Shows Some Skin In Cheeky Denim Shorts & Plunging White Crop Top

Former Playboy model Sara Underwood is embracing some sunshine and showing off her curves in her latest Instagram post. The model shared a new set of snapshots on Friday morning and they are already getting a lot of love.

As is often the case with Sara’s Instagram posts, she is touting a couple of garments from the Fashion Nova brand. She noted that her top is the “It Must V Plunging” piece and she’s wearing distressed Bermuda shorts. She also added a straw hat to complete her casual yet sexy look as she stood barefoot outdoors.

Both photos were taken in front of a rock formation somewhere in the Pacific Northwest. The sky is clear and a beautiful blue hue and the background creates the perfect backdrop for the model’s stunning poses.

The first snap included in Sara’s upload shows her in a saucy pose, pursing her plump lips and positioned with her pert booty toward the camera. She has her eyes closed and is holding the brim of her straw hat with one hand, her long, blond hair straight and hanging down her back.

The shorts have a high waistband, but they end on Sara’s upper thighs. The description of these shorts notes that they are distressed, but given the view of the Playboy model’s derriere, some might say that’s a bit of an understatement.

The shorts are torn from top to bottom across the booty, exposing quite a bit of skin. They hug Sara’s curves perfectly and she exudes plenty of confidence while wearing these.

The top Sara is wearing has a plunging neckline in the front that hints at her plentiful cleavage. It is also cropped to show off the model’s curves and flat tummy. The second photo shows Sara from the front, her head lifted toward the sunshine as she leans back against a large piece of driftwood with one hip slightly cocked.

Sara’s 9.2 million Instagram followers were quick to respond to this sultry pair of shots.

“You are simply amazing and the most beautiful woman in the world @saraunderwood and don’t let anyone tell you different,” praised one of the model’s followers.

“Sara looking so beautiful always,” lauded another fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” wrote someone else who added several fire emoji to his note.

Sara has a reputation for sharing sultry shots of herself immersed in the middle of stunning outdoor settings. The model’s luscious curves in this latest ensemble make quite the statement alongside this unique spot in the Pacific Northwest and fans love the vibe she’s doling out.