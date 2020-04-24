Abigail Ratchford Writhes Around In A Ruffled Pink Bikini

Abigail Ratchford sizzled on her latest Instagram story, posing in a pink two-piece while lying on a white couch.

The brunette bombshell held her phone in one hand, taking the clip from above. She swung the phone high over her body, her other arm bent at the elbow and her hand resting on her head. As she tilted the phone over her face, she moved the camera back-and-forth. She stared directly at the lens with bedroom eyes, her intense gaze never wavering.

At first, she parted her lips to show her pearly white teeth. She then posed in a closed-mouth smile, mussing up her dark locks with one hand. Finally, she winked one eye and puckered her plump pout.

Abigail wore a light pink bikini that flaunted all of her curves. The top was extremely low-cut, her chest was the focal point of the video. Her ample cleavage was on full display, and her buxom bust almost spilled out of the top of the swimsuit. The straps of the bikini top were ruffled, as were the sides of the bottoms.

At one point, Abigail panned the camera over her hourglass physique, her tanned and toned midriff in clear view. Her bikini bottoms rode up high on her hips, but was cut dangerously low on her midriff.

Her black hair tumbled in curls over one shoulder, with Abigail playing with and teasing the crown of her tresses. Her dark nails matched the color of her locks.

Abigail’s makeup palette complimented her ballet pink bikini, her face done up in various rosy shades.

Her dark brows arched high over her sea green eyes, shaped and filled in with pencil. She wore a light pink shadow on her lids, which were swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a cat-eye look. Her waterline was rimmed with kohl liner, and her lower lashes were coated with black mascara.

She wore a warm, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, which were also brushed with an icy white highlighter, making her cheekbones pop.

Lastly, her lips were painted with a peachy pink gloss.

As Abigail Ratchford fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares sexy snapshots of herself on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. Most recently, she posted a photo of herself wearing a low-cut yellow bikini, posing by a homemade lemonade stand. In the caption of the post, she asked her 9.1 million followers who was going to come grab a glass post-quarantine.