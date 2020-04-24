‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Is Reportedly ‘Not Shocked’ After Shannon Beador Begins To Ignore Her Calls And Texts

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador were besties for years.

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador have reportedly suffered a falling out.

Months after Judge confirmed she would not be participating in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 after being approached about a part-time position, a source claims Beador, who used to be one of Judge’s closest friends, has cut her out of her life completely.

“Shannon and Tamra used to talk every single day. After Tamra left the show, the phone calls dropped drastically. Shannon doesn’t even answer Tamra’s calls anymore — and does not return her texts,” a source told All About the Tea on April 23, adding that the same thing goes for Vicki Gunvalson who, like Judge, is no longer appearing on the show.

According to the insider, Beador even neglected to reach out to Judge after it was confirmed that her former husband, Simon Barney, the father of her three youngest children, had been diagnosed with stage three throat cancer earlier this year.

Because Judge made herself extremely available to Beador when she went through hard times amid her messy split from ex-husband David Beador in 2017, Judge’s family is said to be thrilled that the two of them are no longer in touch. After all, Judge used to answer calls from Beador at all hours of the day, and of the night.

The insider went on to say that Judge was a great friend to Beador who saved her butt on a number of occasions and always protected her throughout their time together on The Real Housewives of Orange County before noting that Judge “was not shocked” by Beador brushing her off after her reunion with Kelly Dodd in February.

“If the public only knew who she [Shannon] really is…” the insider added.

Both Judge and Gunvalson confirmed their exits from the reality show in January after appearing on the series for over a decade.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunwyn Windham-Burke reacted to the drama between Judge and Beador during an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast with host Danny Pellegrino last month.

After the host questioned the mother of seven about the drama between her two friends, Windham-Burke suggested Judge had decided to unfollow Beador on Instagram because she didn’t want to have to see moments from filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County because she’s no longer a part of it.

She also suggested Judge unfollowed Beador prior to her reconciliation with Dodd because she wanted “some distance” from the series.