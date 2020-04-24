Yanita Yancheva Flashes Plenty of Skin While Biting Her Toes In Impressive Yoga Pose

Yanita Yancheva put her incredible figure and amazing flexibility on display in her latest Instagram post. The fitness model was photographed as she stood in a variation of an advanced Natarajasana, or the Lord of the Dance, pose. The stance featured her balancing on one foot while holding her other foot close to her face while biting her toes.

Yanita was standing outside for the snap, which captured her from the front. She leaned her forearm against a tree while she held her foot in her other hand near her head. She balanced on her toes while she playfully put the toes on her other foot in her mouth.

While showing off how limber she was in the seductive pose, Yanita also showed off her fit physique. She wore a red set of underwear that flashed plenty of skin. The workout bra featured a strap that crisscrossed on the front of her chest. The design accentuated her voluptuous chest. The panties were skimpy and had an elastic strap that wrapped around her hips.

As Yanita posed, she showed off her toned legs and shapely hips. Her chiseled abs were also on display as she arched her back and turned her head to bite her toes. She also showed off her toned arms as she performed the move. She wore a playful expression on her face while holing a red tropical flower in her free hand.

Yanita looked to be wearing a light application of makeup. She wore her blond locks down in loose waves.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 22,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Yanita indicated that the snap was her current mood, adding flower and fist emoji.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart emoji in the comments section, her fans enjoyed seeing her in the stance. Dozens of her admirers couldn’t help but comment on how sexy she looked while pulling off the difficult pose.

“You’re definitely incredible,” one fan wrote.

“Wow beautiful,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“I didn’t know you could stretch so much, I like your scarlet red,” commented a third follower.

Yanita works hard to keep her body in shape, and she does not seem to mind showing it off on social media. Not too long ago, she rocked a strappy black bikini in a throwback video from one her recent trips to Tulum, Mexico.