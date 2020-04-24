Andreane Chamberland Strips For Laundry Day – Leaves Bust Nude & Takes Off Pants

Andreane Chamberland nearly bared it all on laundry day. She took to Instagram on Friday to share a titillating pic of her nearly-nude body. The fact that her shorts were halfway down her booty only added to the allure.

The French-Canadian model looked smoking hot in her latest social media offering. Andreane needed to get her laundry done and that meant stripping down and putting it in the washer. In the photo, it seems as if she was taking off her pants when the camera interrupted her while she was undressing.

Andreane flaunted her voluptuous curves for the snap. She covered her nipple with her elbow, but showed off plenty of sideboob for her fans to admire. Andreane’s unblemished golden skin glowed, while her tiny waist was on full display. As if that wasn’t enough, her thong exposed her toned butt cheeks and smooth thighs.

The social media influencer seemingly hooked her one thumb into the shorts to hike it down further while holding her head with the other hand. She stood in front of her opened front loader washing machine and dryer. She shyly looked over her shoulder and smiled for the camera. Of course, Andreane knew exactly what she was doing.

Andreane wore her long hair in loose waves down her shoulders and back. She crimped her blonde locks for a beach-girl look that is very on-trend at the moment. She then highlighted her blue eyes by defining her brows, wearing a few coats of black mascara, and going heavy with the bronzer. She rounded off her makeup with light pink lipstick that accentuated her lips.

The 32-year-old looked amazing. It is little wonder that she is fast becoming a rising star on social media platforms. She has amassed more than 500,000 fans who love her naughty-but-nice brand. This particular photo has already garnered more than 5,000 likes in just over an hour.

Andreane received plenty of heart and fire emoji as people expressed their love for her work. Others waxed lyrical in the comments section. Surprisingly, many followers were concerned about her underwear and she received plenty of offers for help while others gave her some well-meaning advice.

“May I help…fold your bras & panties?” one fan wanted to know. Apparently, he was very interested in this specific task.

“Don’t forget your undies!” another follower advised.

“Are the machines in your unit or is this a public laundromat ????????????????? Happy Friday!” a third Instagrammer wanted to know.

As for Andreane, at least she knows that her fans care about her clothes being clean.