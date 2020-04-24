FDA Warns Against Self-Medicating With Chloroquine, Donald Trump’s Purported ‘Game-Changer’ COVID-19 Treatment

A drug that is used to treat malaria that was once hyped by President Donald Trump on Twitter as a “game changer” and possible treatment for coronavirus patients hasn’t fared particularly well in light of further study into its use. The FDA is the latest group to advise against its use in some capacity, admonishing people not to take the drug outside of a hospital setting.

On Friday, the FDA issued a safety announcement specifically regarding hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine use — both in tandem with azithromycin as the President suggested and otherwise — to treat COVID-19. As recent studies have also pointed out, the FDA warns that the use of the drug has yielded reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients. They further stated that chloroquine should not be used by anyone outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial and that the drug has not been shown to be safe or effective for treating or preventing coronavirus infection.

From the FDA’s statement:

“Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can cause abnormal heart rhythms such as QT interval prolongation and a dangerously rapid heart rate called ventricular tachycardia. These risks may increase when these medicines are combined with other medicines known to prolong the QT interval, including the antibiotic azithromycin, which is also being used in some COVID-19 patients without FDA approval for this condition. Patients who also have other health issues such as heart and kidney disease are likely to be at increased risk of these heart problems when receiving these medicines.”

This comes just days after the publishing of a Virgina study of 368 male coronavirus patients in U.S. veterans hospitals showed that those who were treated with the drug experienced more fatalities than the control group, particularly those that were treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. As with the FDA statement, that study cited potential heart risks with using chloroquine. The study has been submitted to the New England Journal of Medicine.

In March, Trump had indicated that hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin treatment for COVID-19 patients was a significant breakthrough and pushed the FDA to make the treatment available “immediately” in a tweet. At the time, a controversial French study was believed to be the inspiration behind Trump’s post.

In addition to treating malaria, the FDA has also approved hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for autoimmune conditions like chronic discoid lupus erythematosus, systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

As it stands, it would seem that COVID-19 is unlikely to join that list.