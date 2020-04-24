Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Curves In Skintight Shorts

Larsa Pippen thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her voluptuous physique in a casual yet sexy ensemble in her backyard.

While Larsa has shared several shots taken towards the edge of her backyard near her lounge chairs, she went a bit closer to the house for her latest snap. She perched on the silver metallic arm of a modern outdoor furniture set around a luxurious concrete fire pit feature, and the stunning trees surrounding her backyard were visible in the background.

Larsa rocked an ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The sweater she wore was a simple crew-neck look in a pale shade with the brand’s name diagonally written across the entire piece in black lettering.

She paired the sweater with some athletic shorts that clung to every inch of her voluptuous lower body. The shorts were in a charcoal gray hue, and hugged her hips and thighs. They came just a few inches down her toned legs, showing off plenty of her fit body. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Larsa added a touch of luxury to the look as well, as she carried a Gucci wallet in one hand. With the other hand, she tucked a strand of her silky hair behind her ear as she stared at the camera.

Larsa’s makeup was simple yet glamorous, with bold brows framing her eyes and a soft nude hue on her lips. She added a pair of earrings but otherwise kept the accessories to a minimum for the casual snap.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in a sleek, straight style. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 18,100 likes within just 13 hours. The post also received 246 comments from her fans.

“Great pic. You always are so inspiring and beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Always gorgeous,” another fan said, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“You are %100 perfection. Any man would be lucky to call you his lady. Keep grinding and staying beautiful,” one follower added.

“No matter what you wear, you always look super cute,” another commented.

Larsa loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of sexy ensembles, including swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a short video update in which she rocked a sexy blue bikini with black straps. She took the video with her cell phone camera as she admired her physique in the mirror, altering her pose slightly to showcase her curves.