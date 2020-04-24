White House Tries To Walk Back Donald Trump’s Statement About Injecting Disinfectants

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement on Friday attempting to clarify the statements made by President Donald Trump on Thursday about injecting disinfectants as a way to fight COVID-19.

“President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” she wrote, according to a tweet from CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang. “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines.”

During Thursday’s White House coronavirus press conference, William Bryan with the Homeland Security Department explained that recent studies show isopropyl alcohol, bleach, and UV light all kill COVID-19 within minutes.

After Bryan concluded, Trump took to the podium and began to muse about whether there was a way to inject sunlight into the body to fight the virus, adding that his experts were looking into a way to test the idea.

He then turned to the concept of injecting disinfectants into the body to combat coronavirus.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” he said.

Within minutes, doctors and medical experts responded to the president’s suggestion, saying that people shouldn’t inject disinfectants to fight diseases, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Later, commentators like Piers Morgan weighed in on the idea. Morgan asserted that Trump was going to “kill people” with his unverified and “dangerous” ideas.

The Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management division was forced to issue a tweet cautioning people against the idea.

Please don't eat tide pods or inject yourself with any kind of disinfectant. If you do need help with #COVID19 issues, we have lots of resources at https://t.co/C4x8jjWL0x Just don't make a bad situation worse. — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) April 23, 2020

Later, household cleaner manufacturer Lyson warned people against ingesting their products in any way. The EPA also issued a statement warning people not to ingest disinfectants or use products like bleach or isopropyl alcohol on items intended to be ingested.

At Thursday’s press conference, Philip Rucker, a reporter from the Washington Post, pushed the president on his comments, saying that Trump is the president and should be providing information and guidance rather than making unsubstantiated claims.

Trump responded that he was the president and the Post was fake news.

“I’m just here to present ideas,” Trump claimed, as Politico reported.

In the past, the president has faced criticism for pushing drugs like hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment, as a way to fight COVID-19.