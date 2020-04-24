New York Public Library, And Others, May Need To Quarantine Books, Spokesperson Says

'That's something that ... experts in the world of libraries and science — they're going to have to tell us,' said a librarian.

A spokesperson for the New York city Public Library system says that libraries may have to “quarantine” their books once the facilities, now shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, are allowed to reopen.

As Yahoo Finance reports, Tony Marx, the chief executive of the New York Public Library, says he is waiting for guidance from scientists and/or experts in the fields of public libraries on what to do about lending out books that could, theoretically anyway, be tainted with the virus.

“We may need to quarantine our books for that long to make sure that we’re not passing germs from one person to another. That’s something that you know, the experts in the world of libraries and science — they’re going to have to tell us,” Marx says.

The answer to that question rests at least partly on how long the virus can survive on cardboard, paper, and plastic, the three components of most library books.

And as it turns out, that question is largely unanswered.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine posits that the novel coronavirus can survive for up to 3 days on hard metal surfaces and plastic, and up to 24 hours on cardboard. Another study, in the academic journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, found that another pathogen in the coronavirus family of viruses could survive on paper for anywhere between 5 minutes and 24 hours.

So theoretically, if a patron thumbed through a book that’s been wrapped in a protective plastic sleeve, he or she could infect it with the coronavirus. Then, if another patron touched it within 3 days, he or she could theoretically pick up the virus.

DariuszSankowski / Pixabay

The same scenario applies to the paper cover of the book, and/or the pages within, albeit for a shorter time period for the virus to survive.

For now, however, the risk appears to be merely theoretical.

During the pandemic, Americans have been sending and receiving mail, sealed in paper envelopes and almost certainly handled by other people. Similarly, Americans have been receiving packages packed in cardboard during the pandemic.

As of this writing, there are no documented instances of a person picking up the coronavirus via having touched paper mail, a newspaper, or a cardboard package.

Marx, for his part, wants to take things slowly and not open up all of the city’s public libraries all at once. Rather, he suggests opening a few locations and seeing how things pan out.

He also notes that libraries will be facing pressure to reopen quickly, as he expects bored New Yorkers to demand books to take home and read.

“This is a new world,” he says.