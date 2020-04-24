Virtual Cheating Has Increased During The Pandemic, According To The Website Ashley Madison

The infidelity website said it had seen a spike in new users since social distancing measures went into effect.

Social distancing isn’t bringing every marriage together. In a new report released by Ashley Madison, the site suggests that sign-ups on the site have increased, even as many married couples are isolating with one another. According to an interview with Paul Keable in Venture Beat, the site’s chief strategy officer, there’s an average of 17,000 new signups on the site every day during the pandemic, which is above the average of 15,500 new signups the site reported last year.

Ashley Madison is specifically designed to facilitate infidelity. Ordinarily, the site’s users use the site to arrange in-person meetings so that they can have affairs. Because of social distancing, though, the site’s users have had to get more creative to continue their infidelities.

In his interview, Keable said that roughly 30 percent of female users were looking into virtual sex with their cheating partners, while 14 percent are having virtual sex with their partners.

“The reason to join us is there are fractures, often, at home, and those are going to be amplified, dramatically. So, if you’re under quarantine or in working from home situations with your spouse and not having [the] respite [of] going into the office and being away, people are going to look at this as an outlet, even if it won’t be a physical interaction, at least in the short term,” Keable said in the interview.

The site also asked its users if they had tried to spice up their sex life with their spouse or significant other during the quarantine. More than than three-quarters of the respondents to the survey said that they hadn’t.

Keable also said that the site had reached 65 million total users in 2019, which is cumulative since the company was founded in 2001. He also said that the site had signed up 5.6 million new users last year, and expected growth to continue into 2020.

Ashley Madison essentially functions the same way a normal dating site does. The only difference is in the site’s clientele is looking to have affairs, and many of them are already married.

Although the site was founded in 2001, it first achieved widespread notoriety in 2015 after a hack led to the leaking of 32 million users’ information. Somewhat ironically, Keable said that although there were some negative impacts, on the whole, the news of the hack only increased the site’s user base. Keable suggested that that increase may have been the result of the site’s increased notoriety, which led many potential clients who otherwise may never have heard of the site to begin signing up.