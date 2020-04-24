Joy-Anna Duggar Is Glowing In New Instagram Snap

Joy-Anna Duggar is glowing in a new Instagram snap, a selfie featuring the Counting On star and her son, Gideon Forsyth. The reality star took the picture in her car before likely heading out for a family drive with her toddler. Joy, who is pregnant with a daughter, is one of 19 children born to Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar.

In the new snap, Joy was behind the wheel of her car. Wearing a grey baseball hat over her light brown tresses, which were tucked into a ponytail with long pieces pulled down the side, Joy looked like a young mother on the run. The 22-year-old was also wearing a plaid shirt atop a gray t-shirt. Her seat belt was securely buckled over her clothing.

On her neck, she was wearing a thin gold necklace with a bar on it. Engraved on the bar is the name of the daughter Joy and Austin lost prematurely in July 2019, Annabell Elise.

Joy was barely wearing any makeup in the snap. She appeared to be wearing some lightly applied mascara and used some pencil to fill in her already lush eyebrows.

Gideon, her son with husband Austin Forsyth, was securely buckled in his car seat behind his mother. The adorable toddler was wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts and his blond hair was tousled as he bit down on his finger.

Joy announced her pregnancy in March of this year. She and Austin will be welcoming a daughter to their young family.

In a recent Instagram share, in which Joy posted a sonogram photo, she stated how happy she was that the couple’s little girl was healthy and growing properly. She also told her followers she was 21 weeks along in her pregnancy, which means her due date is sometime in August.

Joy’s followers commented on how beautiful the young woman looked and pointed out several other aspects of the photo, including how well she apparently takes care of Gideon.

“Can I just say I LOVE how he’s buckled correctly!! Good job momma,” said one fan.

“Gideon is getting so big!! I hope you are doing well!!! Sending lots of love and continued prayers as you wait to meet your new little blessing,” remarked another admirer.

“How darling! Gideon’s smile lights up the world as does yours Joy,” stated a third Instagram user.

“He truly is the cutest little boy! He is always smiling and so happy. What a true blessing he must be. Can’t wait to see pictures of his as a big brother!!” said a fourth fan.