Jena Frumes Flaunts Her Figure In Crop Top & Leggings As She Does Back Walkovers Across A Beverly Hills Street

Instagram bombshell Jena Frumes is generating a lot of heat with her latest video. On Thursday, she shared her own unique way of crossing the street in Beverly Hills and it required a lot of flexibility.

The video clip showed Jena crossing the street in Beverly Hills using the crosswalk, but doing it in a rather jaw-dropping manner. Jena went from curb-to-curb by doing a series of back walkovers while wearing workout gear.

Jena joked that her choice was one way to cross the street, and she added a comment about how she knew a lot of “wash your hands” comments were coming.

In the video, Jena wore a bright blue workout bra and matching leggings. She was videotaped from the side, from far enough away to capture the full view of her moves along with the empty street behind her.

The Instagram model’s blond curls were bouncy and free and she did a big hair flip when she finished her run of back walkovers. Her fit physique was perfectly highlighted by her moves, her pert derriere and long, lean legs garnering plenty of attention.

As Jena flipped her hair back and turned at the curb to walk again, she flashed a bright smile. While she didn’t specifically say that this was a new video, it certainly appears to be fairly recent.

Next to the corner where Jena started her stunt was the Balenciaga store, which is on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. There were a few cars parked along either side of the road, but there was no moving traffic whatsoever.

Given that, it would seem to signal that this was done in the midst of California’s stay-in-place efforts due to the coronavirus issues.

There were a number of comments with people questioning Jena doing this outdoors stunt in the midst of the coronavirus issues. In the comments, however, Jena insisted that this was done a while back, at least before masks were expected to be worn regularly.

Jena’s goofy and creative take on crossing the road in Beverly Hills did get a lot of love from her nearly 4 million Instagram followers. The video has been viewed nearly 450,000 times and has almost 75,000 likes. Tere are also more than 800 comments on the post.

“This girl can do everything! I would not be surprised if she also can fly,” praised one of Jena’s fans.

“Wow. Why walk when you can do that,” questioned a follower.

“Look at Jena man so inspirational,” declared someone else.

The gorgeous model has been staying at home and following social distancing guidelines, for the most part, over the past few weeks. She’s shared some selfies from home along with some stunning throwbacks, trying to keep her followers entertained.

By the looks of things, Jena’s been quite successful in that quest to entertain, even if this one did prompt more criticism than is typical of her posts.