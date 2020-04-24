‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Is Shocked To See A Familiar Face, Victor’s Rushed To The Hospital

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, April 24, 2020 reveal that the week will end with a bang in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) has a shocking encounter when he comes face to face with someone who looks exactly like the late Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Fans know that Stefan was killed last year when he jumped in front of a bullet meant for his mother, Vivian Alamain. Stefan’s actions saved his mother’s life, but he took a bullet to the neck which ultimately killed him.

Stefan’s wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), then made the heartbreaking decision to take him off of life support and donate his heart to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Gabi was crushed by Stefan’s death, and Ben was also hurt by losing the man who gave him a chance and hired him on as his head of security.

However, on Friday Ben will be stunned when he bumps into Stefan while out and about for the day. The meeting will come as a huge surprise to Ben, but the man who looks like Stefan may have no memories of ever meeting Ben in the past.

Meanwhile, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will be rushed to the hospital after Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) snapped during their confrontation and stabbed him in the stomach.

Kristen is going off the deep end now that she knows her baby girl, Rachel Isabella, didn’t die at the hospital shortly after birth, but that Victor and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) switched her baby with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) late daughter, Mickey.

After finding out that the little girl wasn’t her biological daughter, Sarah kidnapped the child and has taken her away to Paris. Kristen is beside herself with worry, and when she looked into Victor’s eyes she let her anger overcome her.

Victor’s life will likely now hang in the balance and Kristen will find herself in trouble with the law, and likely in the eyes of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), yet again.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will see that Xander is thrilled to finally reach Sarah on the phone. He’ll beg her to tell her where she and the baby are and insists that he can help her out of the mess that she’s created for herself. However, Sarah likely won’t want any help from the man who ruined her life.