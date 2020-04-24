Donald Trump Reportedly Privately Approved Of Georgia’s Reopening Days Before Publicly Bashing It

Last week, President Donald Trump vocally and publicly criticized Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to re-open Georgia businesses, but behind the scenes, it was reportedly a different story.

As AP News reports, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence apparently told Kemp that they approved of his plan to re-open Georgia’s economy, which would allow businesses like nail salons and barbershops to open their doors so long as they practice social distancing.

On several occasions, the president has reportedly spoken to Kemp and praised his plant to re-open, according to two anonymous administration officials.

Critics have called Kemp’s decision too aggressive and warned that it could result in a resurgence of the virus in the state. Others question how people can maintain social distance while getting a haircut.

At one point, Trump said that he trusted the Georgia governor to do what is best for his state and wouldn’t urge him to listen to federal guidelines on combating the novel coronavirus.

“He knows what’s he’s doing,” he said, before adding that he had let Kemp know that he was unhappy with the decision.

Days later, Trump said that he disagreed with Kemp’s plan during a White House coronavirus press conference.

“I told the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities,” Trump said.

The next day, the president doubled down.

“I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp, I wasn’t at all happy,” he said.

AP News pointed out that Trump’s about-face has contributed to the contradictory messaging being put forth about the pandemic from the White House.

“It demonstrates the political risk for governors in following the unpredictable president’s guidance,” AP News writes.

Publicly, Trump has said for weeks that he wants to see the economy back up and running sooner rather than later and has suggested that some states are at a place where they should open their businesses.

After protestors took to the streets to demonstrate against stay-at-home orders put in place by state leaders, Trump tweeted apparent support of the movements, saying “LIBERATE!” some of the states.

Shortly after, Kemp became the first Governor to declare that he would allow the stay-at-home order in his state to expire and would urge businesses to start serving people once again, as The Inquisitr previously reported. When asked about the move recently, Trump said he supported the governor.

“He’s a very capable man. He knows what he’s doing. He’s done a very good job as governor.”