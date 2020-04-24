Clyde Edwards-Helaire Is ‘Franchise-Type’ Running Back That’s Better Than Brian Westbrook, Chiefs Say

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the very last pick of the draft by the Kansas City Chiefs but that doesn’t mean he was taken as an afterthought by the Super Bowl champs. In fact, the front office and coaching staff gave some recent interviews where they made it clear they didn’t take the LSU product to split time but rather, be a franchise-type load carrier. The team expects him to be that kind of player despite the fact some scouts had some problems rating him as a first-round pick because of his slight frame.

Adam Teicher reported on Twitter Friday morning that Chiefs GM Brett Veach doesn’t think Edwards-Helaire’s size will get in the way of him being productive in the NFL. “We certainly view this guy as a franchise-type running back,” Veach told the media. The same kind of buy-in when it comes to trusting Edwards-Helaire can do the job was matched by head coach Andy Reid.

A recent story by Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report says Reid and Veach compared the former LSU running back to Brian Westbrook. The story says Veach told Reid to watch some film of the back and said Reid would see a bit of Brian Westbrook in the player.

After Reid watched the film of Edwards-Helaire, he said Veach was underselling the prospect’s talent, saying he’s better than Westbrook.

Westbrook was a bit of a steal by Andy Reid when he was with Philadelphia. The Eagles selected him in the third round of the 2002 draft. He had a quiet rookie season, rushing for just 193 yards and starting three games. The next year, he was given the opportunity to show what he can do and had nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage thanks to more than 600 yards rushing, 37 catches and 337 receiving yards.

In 2006 and 2007, Westbrook shaped himself into one of the best players in the NFL. In 2007, he rushed for over 1,300 yards and caught 90 passes for more than 700 yards. In 2012, Reid called Westbrook – who finished his career by being named to two All-Pro teams – the smartest player he’d ever coached.

While Edwards-Helaire’s football pedigree has yet to be formulated, he did put up a junior season at LSU that’s comparable to what Westbrook was doing with the Eagles. In 2019, he rushed for just over 1,400 yards while catching 55 passes for another 453 yards.

There had been rumors for several weeks the Chiefs were looking to take a running back in the first round of the draft, though the focus had mostly been on Ohio State back JK Dobbins. In the end, Edwards-Helaire apparently graded higher for the team.