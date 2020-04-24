Dana Hamm Nearly Falls Out Of Tiny Crop Top In Seductive Video

Dana Hamm kicked off the weekend with an Instagram update that was sure to get the attention of her followers. The model wore a tiny top crop top that flashed plenty of cleavage while wearing a skimpy pair of string panties.

Dana’s post was a clip that featured her in what was presumably her home. Part of a bar and a set of double doors was on one side of the picture while other furniture, including a table with a pistol on it was on the other side of the image.

Dana’s crop top was black, and it featured frayed edges and low-cut neckline. The sexy number also cut off in about the middle of her breasts, flashing plenty of underboob. It also looked like she could fall out of it at any moment. The model’s panties were also black — and very skimpy. They covered up just enough to keep the clip safe for Instagram. Thread-like strings around her hips held the panties in place. Dana sported a long-sleeved tan shirt, which she wore open, giving her fans full view of the front of her body. She also wore a pair of grey, thigh-high socks. To complete her look, she wore a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head and a red bandana around her neck.

The clip begins showing Dana as she strutted toward the camera while “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC played. She stopped and stuck a sexy pose by tugging in the sides of her panties while cocking one hip to the side. She then shifted her weight to the other side and flaunted her fabulous figure while giving the camera a seductive look. She opened the shirt just before she pulled one side of it behind her back, showing off her curvaceous hips. She took a couple of steps toward the camera and leaned one hand on the table beside her, giving her fans a good look at her ample cleavage.

In the caption, Dana made a joke and also asked her followers about their favorite AC/DC song.

Some of her fans took a moment to answer her, but it seemed many were too distracted by the video to reply with anything other than a compliment.

“The most beautiful and lovely and charming and sexy girl in the world,” one admirer wrote.

“Absolutely Breathtakingly Gorgeousss [sic] Dana,” gushed another Instagram user.

Dana recently rocked a sexy bikini and a pair of high heels, which her fans also loved.