Heather Locklear Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety With Emotional Instagram Post

Heather Locklear celebrated one year of sobriety with an emotional Instagram post. The actress shared her thoughts regarding this milestone by reposting a quote from poet Maya Angelou. The actress, who shot to fame in the 1980s as the star of Dynasty and T.J. Hooker and in the 1990s as the lead in Melrose Place, appears grateful for her newfound clarity and is looking forward to a healthy future.

In the share, Heather used the quote to demonstrate that no matter how challenging life can be, there is always hope for a better tomorrow.

She noted in the caption that she looks forward to celebrating with her loved ones in the future as the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is preventing family and friends from celebrating milestone occasions together.

Heather has been lying low after enduring a difficult few years. She was arrested in 2018 after a dispute with sheriff deputies and first responders after they were called to her California home. Police alleged that Locklear became combative during the arrest and battered three officers.

Just six months ago, in September 2019, Heather was discharged from a rehabilitation facility after being ordered by a judge to complete a treatment plan. Since leaving rehab, the actress is reportedly doing excellent.

“She is doing great and looks great. What’s most important is today and the next day and the future and she’s in a great place,” said a source close to the actress to People Magazine.

Ava Sambora, Heather’s daughter with ex-husband, former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, helped her mother celebrate early. The 22-year-old sent her mother cupcakes on April 18 with a special note on top.

Several of Heather’s former castmates commented on her post, celebrating her progress and applauding this important life milestone.

Former Melrose Place co-stars Lisa Rinna, Laura Leighton, and Rob Estes sent their well-wishes, as well as actress Jillian Barbarie. Also commenting was her ex-husband Tommy Lee, drummer for the heavy metal band Motley Crue.

“Congrats kiddo! That’s huge… your (sic) 1 today… happy birthday!!!” he shared in the comments section.

Fans of the actress also showed their support for this major accomplishment.

“Congrats stay on your path. You got this,” said one follower.

“This is excellent. So glad and happy for you! Keep up the hard work. One day at a time,” remarked a second fan.

“You deserve A LOT of hugs. Congratulations on a major accomplishment. So many are rooting for you,” stated a third follower.