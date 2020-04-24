Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Will Try To Delay Presidential Election

Joe Biden says that he believes President Donald Trump will do whatever he can to delay the upcoming presidential election in November. The former Vice President held a virtual fundraiser on Thursday where he said that he was worried that Trump will do everything in his power to make it difficult for citizens to vote.

“Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said, as The Guardian reports.

He went on to question why the president is pushing back against funding the United States Postal Office, a move that some people think is aimed at suppressing mail-in voting. With the novel coronavirus pandemic leaving many people scared or unable to leave their homes, experts say that mail voting may be essential in the fall elections.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote,” Biden said. “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Trump has called voting my mail “corrupt” and “dangerous” and has told GOP members that they should do what they can to fight vote-by-mail expansion. However, a recent report revealed that Trump requested an absentee ballot from Florida so that he could vote by mail in the upcoming election.

Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, added that he believes that Russia will once again attempt to interfere in the U.S. elections, saying that he was certain that they did in 2016. A recent report from a GOP-led committee in Congress confirmed that Russia meddled in the election, concluding that they did so to help elect Trump.

“You can be assured between [Trump] and the Russians there is going to be an attempt to interfere,” he said.

The president has not suggested that he would delay the election, but many people on both sides of the aisle have expressed concern that he might attempt to do so. While there is no law that allows the president to delay a presidential election – that’s something only Congress can do – some people point to Trump’s seeming lack of understanding about presidential power.

Recent polls show that Trump is trailing Biden in several key battleground states, and the former vice president leads by eight points nationwide.