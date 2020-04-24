Serena Williams Dances In Yoga Pants With Her Daughter In New Video

Tennis champion Serena Williams ended the week by treating her 12.3 million Instagram followers to a sweet video where she danced with her young daughter, Olympia.

For the occasion, the Olympic gold medal winner wore a pair of yoga pants with a white tank top. The top was a classic muscle t-shirt, with a crew neckline and a sleeveless cut to show off Williams’s toned arms.

Williams coupled the shirt with a pair of grey yoga pants.The pants featured a combination of light grey and gunmetal accents, and the spandex nature of the fabric once again highlighted her fantastic figure.

Williams kept her lightened locks loose, with her natural curls cascading down to just past her shoulders. She completed the look with a pair of white ankle socks. Williams kept the rest of her look natural, with a gold cuff bracelet as her sole accessory and little — if any — makeup.

Though Williams was dressed casually, her daughter Olympia went all out in Disney princess garb. The youngster was decked out in what appeared to be a Sleeping Beauty inspired dress, with a magenta tulle skirt and light pink puff sleeves.

In the clip, the pair danced around to the song “I Have A Dream” from the Rapunzel-inspired Disney movie Tangled.

Showcasing her athletic abilities translated to the dance floor, Williams showed off a number of moves, including a Broadway-inspired prance as well as a leprechaun heel click. Meanwhile, Olympia demonstrated her own skills, leaping and dancing with an eye to the camera.

Fans loved the sweet update, and it quickly earned over 83,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments.

“You two are the cutest! Keep allowing that joy to burst forth!” gushed one fan, adding three red heart emoji.

“Love this!!” added a second, with a number of pink hearts and two kissing face emoji to emphasize her comment.

“This is sooo freakin cute,” raved a third, along with the dancing woman symbol and a heart-eyes face.

“Adorable,” concluded a fourth, adding several besotted face emoji.

Williams is known for her love of all things Disney, and had previously gushed about bringing her daughter to Disney World for the first time this past fall in an interview with People.

“Being a crazy Disney World fan, I’ve literally been waiting on this moment since I was pregnant,” she said.

“I’ve been waiting so long. I haven’t been able to come back, so this is like a dream come true,” she added.

This is not the first Disney-centric social media post that Williams has recently shared. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Williams also uploaded a TikTok clip where she sang and baked pie in a too-small Snow White dress.