Bethany Lily April Sizzles In Pink Lingerie On Her Birthday

Celebrations were in order for Bethany Lily April on her birthday. The model took to her Instagram account this morning to celebrate her 24th year while clad in a sexy pink lingerie set.

The triple photo update saw the April hanging out at home with her dog, Bruce. She sat down in her kitchen, posing with a pricey bottle of Moet and Chandon Rosé Impérial and a red rose. She showed off her fair skin and incredible body as she celebrated her first quarantined birthday in a coordinating pink lingerie set and sheer robe. The second pic in the series gave April’s 2.6 million fans the best view of her outfit in its entirety.

The revealing set offered a look at April’s ample cleavage as the neckline plunged low into her bust. The garment featured thin straps that sat on her shoulders and showed a glimpse of her trim arms. The piece also included a sheer pink robe that tied around her ribcage to accentuate her tiny waist. It was lined with furry pink fabric to match. April’s panties were the perfect complement to her bra, sitting snug on her hips and showing off her trim legs.

To complete her sexy birthday look, April added a simple gold necklace and earrings. She wore a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application included defined brows, thick mascara, dark pink blush, and matte lipstick. Her blond-hued locks were worn straight, sweeping past her shoulders.

The post has received plenty of love from April’s fans so far, raking in over 28,000 likes and 1,200 comments in only three hours of going live on her page. Most Instagram users commented on the post to rave over her figure while countless others sent birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday babes have a good one,” one fan raved.

“Wishing you many many happy returns of the day gorgeous, god bless you my love. Have a wonderful day,” a second social media user wrote.

“Happy birthday love! You loook wonderful babe! Bruce is a handsome boy,” one more added.

April shared another hot photo this week that saw her in another lingerie set. She posed outside in a field with lush greenery and gorgeous pink flowers at her back. That set boasted a deep wine red color and featured a few sections of sheer fabric, exposing her skin underneath. The update was met with rave reviews, including over 97,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.