Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Gray Cheetah-Print Bikini On Instagram

Rosanna Arkle turned up the heat on her Instagram account on Friday morning. In a new photo on her feed, the stunning model showed off her curves in an incredibly tiny, gray cheetah-print bikini that did her nothing but favors. In the caption, she wrote that the image represented her mood for the day.

The photo showed Rosanna sitting in the sand in front of a large rock formation. According to the post’s geotag, the image was taken in the Karikari Peninsula. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Rosanna and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked better than ever in her swimwear, which left very little to the imagination.

Rosanna’s look included a gray and white, triangle-shaped bikini top with two tied strings around her and back. The tiny fabric just barely covered her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob and underboob on display.

Rosanna’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a white, even tinier thong. The thong featured clear, elastic straps that came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist, further showing off her abs. The high cuts also put her shapely legs and pert derriere on show.

Rosanna did not add any accessories to her outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, and a nude gloss on her full lips. She pushed her long, blond hair back behind her head, and it appeared to be damp after a dip in the water.

Rosanna posed on her knees with her legs slightly spread and her back arched in a way that showed off her figure. Water droplets covered her body as she popped out her chest, ran her hands through her hair, and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 38,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Ok. STOP being so perf!!” one fan wrote.

“You’re such a babe,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“How are you so perfect,” a third follower wrote.

Rosanna always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another post this week, she showed fans her “resting beach face” as she traveled in a car and wore a sideboob-baring swimsuit.