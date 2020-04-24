Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Poses In Blue Roll Neck Top & Balenciaga Pants

Jade Thirlwall — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. Unsurprisingly, they haven’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a blue long-sleeved roll neck top. The item of clothing covered her neck and was tight-fitted. Thirlwall paired the ensemble with black loose-fitted pants that were floor length. The attire had designer Balenciaga’s logo written all over them in multiple different colors. She wore the trousers high-waisted and accessorized her outfit with numerous rings. Thirlwall sported brunette wavy hair with blond highlights down and opted for black eyeliner for the occasion.

In the first shot, the “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker was captured standing up in front of a plain blue wall. She parted her legs and linked both her hands together in front of her. Thirwall tilted her head slightly and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, the singer was photographed crouching down. She rested both her elbows on her thighs while rocking another mouth-open expression directly at the camera.

In both photos, Thirlwall’s feet weren’t on display so it wasn’t clear if she was wearing shoes or not.

In both pics, she credited the photographer, Karis Kennedy, by tagging her.

Thirlwall left her upload without a caption but that didn’t seem to bother her loyal 6.4 million followers.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 193,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Blue is your col… Who am I kidding you work every color,” one user wrote.

“Amazing. Brilliant. Beautiful. Extraordinary. Gorgey hun,” another devotee shared.

“Ok, why are u so perfect?” remarked a third fan, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“I wonder how it feels to just be naturally stunning all the time,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this year, Thirlwall made headlines after fans suspected that she could be the Queen Bee on the U.K.’s first season of The Masked Singer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Break Up Song” entertainer rose to fame after Little Mix won The X Factor back in 2011. In one of the clue packages, Queen Bee said they won a contest that launched their career. They also said “these wings were made to fly,” which is a lyric taken from Little Mix’s hit song “Wings.”

Queen Bee ended up winning the first season of the show. However, it wasn’t revealed to be Thirlwall. Instead, it was Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts who won a different talent show, Popstars: The Rivals.