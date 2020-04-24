Alexa Collins Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Plunging Dress While Promoting Vodka

Alexa Collins thrilled her 912,000 Instagram followers this morning with a pair of gorgeous photos that saw her looking effortlessly chic in a sexy black dress. The Miami model flaunted her braless cleavage in the seductive number, which featured a plunging neckline that fell far past her chest, putting her voluptuous assets on display.

The stunning dress was a strappy design and was made up of a ruched, loose-fitting bodice and a flowy skirt. Since both photos were half-body shots, there was no way of telling how long the dress was. The garment was cinched at the waist, accentuating the model’s lithe figure. The sizzling blonde accessorized with an elegant drop-down necklace, which fell into her cleavage, calling even further attention to her perky bust.

The double update was a promotional post for Blue Ice Vodka, and saw the Florida hottie working from home to endorse the brand. Snapped in her kitchen — the post was simply tagged, “home” — Alexa posed with a drink in hand, showcasing a large bottle of vodka on the counter beside her. In the first snap, the stunner flashed a beaming smile as she raised the glass, all the while looking off-camera as if she was entertaining company. The second photo showed her taking the glass to her lips and closing her eyes as she delicately sipped the drink.

The 23-year-old was all dolled-up for the shoot. Her glam look consisted of a light-charcoal eyeshadow to bring out her brown eyes and a glossy, skin-toned lipstick, both of which perfectly harmonized with her dress. Her makeup application also included sculpted eyebrows, a discreet blush, shimmering highlighter on her cheeks, and plenty of mascara. Alexa completed her look with a classy short manicure, painting her nails a subtle, earth-toned shade that matched her lipstick. She showed off her long tresses elegantly coiffed in curly waves which tumbled down her shoulders. Her golden locks featured a smoother, lighter tinge compared with the usual platinum blonde color that Alexa typically wears, and followers were quick to notice the change.

“Is that a new hair color looks like butter blonde if so it’s awesome,” one person commented on her post, further expressing their feelings about the new look with a heart emoji.

As expected, the upload didn’t fail to arouse the interest of her admirers, reeling in a little shy of 8,000 likes and close to 150 comments in the first two hours of going live on the platform. Fans appeared to be loving the look, and showered the model with praise, telling Alexa she was “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” and “hot.”

“Killing it babe,” chimed in fellow model Katarina Elle Zarutskie, leaving a two-hearts emoji.

“Love your dress who makes it?!” remarked another Instagrammer.

“That dress on you is fire!” gushed a third person, adding a long string of fire emoji for emphasis.

Alexa boasts a long-standing collaboration with Blue Ice Vodka, often promoting the brand’s low-calorie spirits on her Instagram feed. Such was the case last week, when the model shared a collection of photos wherein she looked smoking-hot in a bodycon dress while sipping vodka on her balcony, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.