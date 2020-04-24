Derek Hough Is A One-Man Band In New Instagram Clip

Derek Hough is a one-man band in a new Instagram clip where the former Dancing with the Stars pro came up with an ingenious way to use common household items to make music. Derek then shared the video with his followers on both the TikTok app and Instagram.

Derek is seen in his kitchen as the video begins. He has an oversized wineglass attached to the opening of his black baseball cap, which he is wearing backward on his head. The drinking vessel appears to be attached securely, tucked in safely between the small opening on his forehead.

He is holding a cheese grater in his left hand and a wooden stick in his right.

Using the Ben E. King tune “Stand by Me” as his music, Derek carefully tapped out the same rhythm to the tune on both the wineglass and the grater. He also mouthed the words to the classic song, which was first released in 1961 and has become an anthem of hope during the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Derek is casually dressed in the clip. Wearing a mint green tank top and sporting neat and trimmed facial scruff, the World of Dance judge is standing before an impressive cooking area where a stunning stove can be seen along with a pot-filler faucet. The room has an open concept with light-colored wood shelving where white cups and dishes can be seen. The stainless steel appliance is stopped with a flat range hood.

This video is typical of the Emmy-winning choreographer. He likes to entertain his followers and finds ways to be creative even while quarantined at home with his longtime girlfriend Haley Erbert.

Famous friends and fellow Dancing with the Stars professionals all posted their appreciation for the cute clip in the comments section. These included Jennifer Lopez, Donny Osmond, Amy Purdy, Shirley Ballas, and WOD host Scott Evans.

Fans also chimed in with their comments as well. The video has been liked 944,800 times and counting thus far.

“Please keep making these videos. They just make my day!” stated one follower.

“Oh my goodness…needed the laugh. Thank you. Hands down funniest TikTok,” said a second fan.

“You are literally the best. Then everyone steals your ideas!!!!! Ha! Keep ’em coming!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“He’s so creative he can’t help but have it pour out of his soul and I’m here for it,” said a fourth fan.