‘One Piece’ Chapter 978 Spoilers: All Members Of Flying Six Finally Revealed, Straw Hats Arrive In Onigashima

One Piece Chapter 978 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s planned raid at Onigashima and the introduction of the Flying Six, the strongest headliners of the Beast Pirates.

After beating the Beast Pirates guarding the entrance, all the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance are now heading straight to their headquarters at Onigashima where Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, and Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin are having a banquet. It didn’t take long before the Straw Hat Pirates alliance reaches the island.

As expected, the port of Onigashima is heavily guarded by the enemies. However, due to the ongoing banquet, most of the Beast Pirates at the port are drunk, making it easier for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance to infiltrate. One Piece Chapter 978 spoilers featured Straw Hat Pirates sniper Usopp easily taking down the Beast Pirates who noticed their ships. Usopp fired two different seeds at the enemy. The first has a sleeping effect, while the other could grow inside the enemy’s body.

As they draw closer in to the island, all the samurais assume their battle positions. Before they landed, all of them decided to disguise as members of the Beast Pirates soldiers by wearing their armors and helmets with horns.

Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid didn’t seem to like his new costume, while Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy looks happy wearing the Beast Pirates’ armors.

One Piece Chapter 978 spoilers also showed the arrival of the Flying Six at the banquet in Onigashima. While everyone is happily celebrating the Fire Festival, the Flying Six appeared and are given special seats. With the way they are treated in the banquet, the Flying Six are clearly not just ordinary members of the Beast Pirates.

Before One Piece Chapter 978 becomes available, only two Flying Six’s members are known – X Drake and Page One. However, the other four members of the Flying Six will be finally introduced in the upcoming chapter. While the spoilers still haven’t confirmed the names, it already shows their full appearance. The two other members are male with an average physical stature, while the remaining Flying Six are beautiful women. Like X Drake and Page One, the other four members of the Flying Six also look formidable, and there is a strong possibility that they also ate an Ancien Zoan Devil Fruit.