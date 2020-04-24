‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Son Holding His Baby Sister, Dove

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star welcomed baby No. 3 in February.

Teddi Mellencamp shared an adorable photo of her two youngest kids to Instagram. The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who shares three children with her husband Edwin Arroyave, posted a pic of her 5-year-old son Cruz sweetly holding his newborn baby sister, Dove.

In the photo, a Pokemon pajamas-wearing Cruz is holding baby Dove tightly. The little girl, who was born in late February, is wearing a bright pink onesie as she sits safely in her big brother’s arms. Cruz has his chin pressed against baby Dove’s head and he has a serious look on his face.

In comments to the post, Teddi’s fans and friends, including her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley, reacted to the precious picture. Several fans noted how much the Bravo reality star’s kids look alike, with some describing the brother and sister as “twins” due to their huge resemblance. Others noted that Cruz looks like he will be a very protective big brother.

“Serious big bro face,” one follower wrote of Cruz.

“He’s going to be so protective of his little sister,” another wrote.

“The look he’s going to give any boy that comes near her,” a third fan added.

“He is letting everybody know that no one is going to mess with his baby sister,” another added.

The photo is especially sweet because in Teddi’s gender reveal video last year, Cruz was disappointed over the fact that he was getting a baby sister and not a brother, according to Us Weekly. After confetti-filled balloons were popped to reveal light pink confetti, Cruz appeared noticeably upset and Teddi was later seen consoling her frowning son.

And last fall, Teddi told Page Six that while her 7-year-old daughter Slate was “really excited” for her baby sister’s arrival, Cruz was not so much.

“Cruz is still a little bit pissed that he’s having a sister, but we’re working on it,” Teddi said in November. “He’s like, ‘Mom. Why? There are so many girls already!’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry, bud.’ But, he’ll figure it out!”

Now it appears that Cruz has embraced being a big brother based on the super sweet photo of the siblings.

Teddi previously shared a photo of her famous dad, rock singer John Mellencamp, as he held Dove while visiting his family in California. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted that her kids call grandpa Mellencamp “Peepaw.”