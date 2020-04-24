Andy Cohen Unable To Donate Plasma For COVID-19 Due To FDA Guidelines

Andy Cohen is unable to donate plasma to those suffering from COVID-19 because he is a gay man, according to FDA guidelines.

At the conclusion of his Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night, the host explained how he had signed up for a program that allows COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma.

The FDA has said that they are in urgent need of coronavirus survivor’s blood because it is rich in antibodies, reports TMZ. Since there is no vaccine yet, the antibodies could be given to people currently fighting the virus.

However, Cohen explains in the monologue that aired (and has since been posted to his Instagram), that he is unable to donate due to “antiquated and discriminatory guidelines by the FDA to prevent HIV,”cites Hollywood Reporter.

Reporting from home at his New York City apartment, Cohen went on to explain that the new FDA rules state that gay men must abstain from sex for three months before donating blood. He stated that he found it hypocritical that “no such blanket restrictions exist for people of other sexual orientations,” according to Yahoo!

The TV host then went on to slam the logic that gay men cannot donate due to preventing the spread of HIV.

“All donated blood is screened for HIV, and a rapid HIV test can be done in twenty minutes or less,” Cohen said. “Why are members from my community being excluded from helping out when so many people are sick and dying?”

He said that the pandemic has forced us to “adapt” in many ways, such as wearing masks and quarantining. Cohen asks why we can’t adapt to the rule that gay men can’t donate when there are people who need his blood.

He finished out his monologue by commenting on how far we have to go as a society in 2020 and pleading for change.

“It is bad enough that quarantine has us wondering what day it is, I’m sitting here wondering what year it is,” Cohen said.

He announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March via an Instagram post but has since fully recovered. He took a temporary hiatus from recording the show at home in order to self-quarantine and recover from the virus.

Cohen posted another Instagram photo just 10 days later, saying that he was “feeling better” and was ready to get back to work. He ended the photo caption by thanking everyone on the frontlines fighting coronavirus.