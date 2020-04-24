Alex Rodriguez Jokes He & Jennifer Lopez Will Have A ‘Drive-Through’ Wedding

A-Rod teased that a drive-through wedding will be cheaper.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been engaged for over a year, but their wedding is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrities have decided to put safety first and stay their wedding until the time is right. A-Rod recently appeared on The Tonight Showwith Jimmy Fallon who questioned him about the upcoming nuptials, per E! Online.

The former professional baseball player told the television host that he and J-Lo needed to “go with the flow now.” The Inquisitr previously reported that they recently had a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres. They told her that they were trying to remain calm although their wedding plans were “up in the air.”

“Everything is fluid, everything’s on just a pause,” he explained. Rodriguez and Lopez were initially set to tie the knot later this year. But, as with so many wedding this year, the couple have had to “pause” their plans in accordance with health and safety guidelines.

“Obviously, this is an unprecedented time. And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”

Together, the couple have four children. J-Lo is mom to her Marc Anthony’s 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, while A-Rod has two daughters with his ex, Ella (12) and Natasha (15).

Alex recounted that his daughter, Ella, just celebrated her twelfth birthday. Of course, the little girl wanted to do something to mark the occasion and they decided on a drive-through party.

“What was great is we had a drive-through party,” the 44-year-old recounted. Apparently, it was such a big hit that people approached him with ideas for his own wedding to J-Lo.

“And then some people said maybe we have a drive-through wedding. It will be cheaper!”

While a drive-through party may have been exciting for a twelve-year-old, they may use the extra time to nurture their young family instead.

This will be the singer’s third wedding, and the athlete’s second. According to Over the Moon, she told James Corden that she has been married a few times and that she was “still trying to get it right!”

Interestingly, DeGeneres also made a rather unusual suggestion to the couple about their wedding arrangements. She teased that they could tie the knot via TikTok. Those who follow the couple know that they enjoy making videos on the app and often share them with the public.

However, it did not seem as if J-Lo was buying into the idea. Lopez told DeGeneres that “it was something to think about.”