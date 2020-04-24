Chris Hemsworth Claims He’s ‘Failing Miserably’ At Homeschooling His Kids

During his recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Chris Hemsworth revealed that currently, like most parents during the coronavirus pandemic, his kids are at home, and he and his wife are now in charge of their schooling. According to Hemsworth, homeschooling his three children has been going very poorly. The actor explained to Kimmel what a typical day of homeschooling in the Hemsworth household is usually like, as reported by People.

“I’m trying but I’m failing miserably. It’s sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery, and then maybe 20 minutes of actual work.”

Hemsworth is married to model and actress Elsa Pataky. The two have three children together, 7-year-old daughter India Rose and 6-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.

According to Hemsworth, the challenges of homeschooling his children aren’t merely about getting them to sit down and do the work — it’s the schoolwork itself. As reported by US Weekly, Hemsworth finds that lessons are not quite the same as they were back when he was in school, making it much more difficult for him to teach his kids their required curriculum accurately.

“Everything’s changed since I was in school. I was talking to the teacher about it. Adding, subtracting [and] so on, it’s not quite as straightforward now. There’s all these new little tricks and so on, which I don’t understand.”

Hemsworth admitted that he doesn’t enjoy being his kids’ homeschool teacher and has found that the best way of escaping his duties and leaving the task to his wife is mowing the lawn. Whenever it’s time for homeschooling, Hemsworth says, he tries to plead out by telling his wife that he has to mow the lawn, leaving her to handle teaching for most of the day.

“It [mowing the lawn] may be just a few hours of escape from having to entertain three kids 24/7 or teach kids…It’s usually around school time that the lawns need to be mowed conveniently.”

Most of the time, Hemsworth said, he uses the quarantine to relax and spend time with his family. The Australian star just finished filming Extraction, which had kept him away from home for a while. Hemsworth’s movies usually keep him away from his wife and kids for long stretches of time, and US Weekly previously reported that last year, Hemsworth said he wanted to take a break from acting to spend more quality time with his family.