Sofia Bevarly Rocks Tiny Animal-Print Bikini In Double-Photo Update

Sofia Bevarly has been providing her fans in lockdown plenty of entertainment. The most recent Instagram upload added to her page saw the model in a tiny animal-print bikini that showcased her curvaceous body.

Bevarly took to her popular social media page to share a sizzling new double-photo update that was an instant hit with her 1.4 million fans. The first photo in the series captured her posing in a game room in her home — a place that has become a frequent backdrop for her quarantine photos. Behind her were a wooden pool table, a glass beverage cart with brass accents, and a brown couch with furry white pillows. Bevarly posed in the center of the shot, ensuring that every inch of her body would be on display in the tiny animal bikini from Fashion Nova.

The swimsuit featured a standard halterneck top that showed off her fit arms. It boasted a set of minuscule, triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage on display. A small strip of fabric with a matching print held the two cups together, securing around her back with ties. The piece drew emphasis on her trim waist and taut tummy, with Bevarly resting one hand near her cheek and the other at her hip.

On her lower half, Bevarly sported matching bottoms that were just as small. The barely there piece had thin strings on the sides that sat high on her hips, allowing Bevarly to show off her sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its front rode low and drew attention to her tiny midsection.

She allowed her brunette tresses to tumble over her shoulders and back while she rocked a natural application of makeup. Her look consisted of jet black eyeliner, thick mascara, and a nude lip. Bevarly didn’t add anything else to her blemish-free complexion. The second photo in the set captured the model in the same sexy swimwear with a slightly altered pose.

The Florida native’s sexy new post was met with plenty of love from her adoring fans, earning over 66,000 likes and more than 900 comments.

“Your eyes are so beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Wooow evening, sweetheart looking so lovely, babe,” another social media user added.

“You are looking so beautiful as always,” a third Instgrammer pointed out.

The update came a few days after Bevarly rocked a racy red string bikini that showcased her hourglass figure. That photo was also snapped in the game room in her home.