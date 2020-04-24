Lysol Maker Disavows Donald Trump’s Idea Of Injecting Disinfectant To Kill Coronavirus

In response to Donald Trump‘s suggestion that doctors examine the possibility of injecting disinfectants to combat coronavirus, RB, the parent company of Lysol, was forced to push back on the president’s claims, Raw Story reports.

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2),” the statement reads.

According to Lysol, nobody should inject, ingest, or administer Lysol’s disinfectant products into the human body under any circumstances.

“As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

While RB did not mention Trump by name in their statement, they appeared to imply that his controversial suggestion was irresponsible. Notably, the company claimed it had a responsibility to provide consumers with “accurate, up-to-date information” that is supported by “leading public health experts.”

RB’s statement comes as many doctors were forced to social media to urge the public not to inject or consume any chemicals that contain bleach or isopropyl alcohol to combat coronavirus.

Dr Deborah Birx's face as Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant into your lungs can kill coronavirus pic.twitter.com/NdW79QjmkL — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) April 24, 2020

Trump’s suggestion came after William Bryan, a member of the coronavirus task force and acting undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said that the pair of chemicals mentioned above could quickly eliminate COVID-19.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said, per BBC, before inquiring aloud about the use of disinfection by “injection inside” or “almost a cleaning.”

According to BBC health reporter Rachel Schraer, disinfectants don’t work inside the body and are used to kill viruses on surfaces. In addition to putting one at risk of poisoning and death, injecting disinfectant would likely not be effective at killing COVID-19, which — once it takes hold — quickly multiplies and spreads to the lungs.

Pulmonologist Dr. Vin Gupta said that injecting or ingesting cleansing products is not only dangerous but a common method that people use to try and take their own life.

John Balmes, a pulmonologist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, highlighted that even inhaling the fumes of chlorine bleach can be harmful, as the lungs and airway are not designed for exposure to disinfectant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70 percent alcohol can effectively kill coronavirus when applied to hard surfaces such as electronics, screens, and doorknobs. Per BBC, it is also generally recommended to wipe down surfaces of things one touches with products possessing anti-microbial properties.