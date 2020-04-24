‘Total Bellas’ Siblings JJ Garcia & Nikki Bella Clash During A Family Photoshoot

Nikki Bella fought with her brother JJ Garcia over a favoritism claim in last night’s episode of Total Bellas.

The digs from Nikki’s brother started early on, when she arrived late with her twin sister, Brie, to a family photo shoot in a desert. The photo was a request from their mother, Kathy Colace, as her birthday present, reports Daily Mail.

‘This is what happens when Nicole finally shows up, God gets mad,” JJ said, as it began to pour rain.

The drama continued when her mother, Kathy Colace, didn’t want Nikki’s boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, in the family photo.

“Am I in the right family photo right now? Because I feel like I’m about to go meet Artem and just kick myself out, because this is like unreal,” Nikki said.

Before the shoot, JJ and his wife Lauren accused Nikki of favoring sister Brie Bella’s daughter, Birdie, over their two girls, Vivienne and Alice. To make his feelings known, JJ made a snide comment towards Nikki while they began to pose for the family photo, reports E! News.

“Obviously, you want to be next to Birdie, right?” JJ said.

The fight really began when the rain began to pour, and Lauren took he children away to the car. JJ said he was “shocked” Nikki wasn’t chasing after Birdie, and that’s when Nikki finally confronted her brother.

“JJ what is your deal with all the Birdie comments, the being late, the not showing up? Like, honestly,” Nikki said.

JJ pointed out that Nikki doesn’t make an effort to visit the kids enough and warned her that she may be very “sad” in her future, cites the E! News article.

Tensions between the siblings were resolved when sister Brie decided to step in and have Nikki and JJ talk during a family trip to the Children’s Museum of Phoenix. JJ confided in his sister that he just wanted her to spend more time with the family and be around more often.

Nikki said she would make more of an effort and reassured her brother that she didn’t have a favorite niece.

“I’m willing to make whatever work because I love these girls. There’s no favorites here. Auntie Coco loves them all equally,’ she said.

Not only does Nikki have nieces to spend time with, she will also have a baby of her own to take care of soon. Nikki and Brie announced both their pregnancies in an Instagram post back in January.