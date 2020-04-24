Demi Moore Shares Wet & Wild Throwback Pic On Instagram

Demi Moore shared a wet and wild pic on Instagram, thrilling her 1.6 million followers with the throwback image. The undated photo shows the actress during a time when she dominated the industry with her sultry looks and sexy voice as the star of the television soap opera General Hospital, and later, as part of the 1980s Brat Pack.

Demi shared the photo as part of Throwback Thursday.

Looking sultry and seductive, Demi is soaking wet in the photo taken by Matthias Vriens McGrath, whom she credited for creating the overall look.

She said in the caption that this pic was “from the archives,” and it would certainly seem so from the heavy eye makeup to the clothing trends of what appears to be the 1980s.

Demi’s naturally straight hair looked wavy once it became wet. Her tresses were cut into bangs, which were swept to one side and stuck to her shoulders and chest. Her hair appeared artfully placed for maximum dramatic effect for the glamourous shot.

As for Demi’s makeup, it was representative of the time. Dark black eyeliner rimmed both her top and bottom lashes. Heavy brown and gray eyeshadow was placed on her eyelids and extended out to a point on each corner of her eyes. Lots of black mascara was used to elongate her lashes and her eyebrows were full and thick without a need for lots of dark pencil to fill them in.

Her makeup base was a shade darker than her skin color, and lots of bronzer was used as a contour to fill in her cheeks to make them look hollow and allow her cheekbones to pop. Slick brown gloss filled in her lips, which were lined on the bottom with a darker lip liner to enhance their fullness.

Demi’s fashion was also a trend of the times. Her red strapless dress had see-through chiffon panels and ruffle detail at the top. The entire look was finished with a thin, gold choker that fell at the hollow of the actress’s neck.

The actress’s Instagram followers remembered that iconic look and shared their love for the photo in its accompanying comments section.

“As beautiful then as now,” remarked one of Demi’s followers.

“OMG!!! Wow!! Wonderful pic of you Demi!! Beautiful,” stated a second fan.

“Dang! Thought that was Rumer,” said a third fan, who believed the photo to be that of the actress’ oldest daughter with ex-husband Bruce Willis. The couple also shares two other daughters, Scout and Tallulah.

“So breathtaking back then and still just as beautiful now,” said a fourth Instagram follower.