Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Famous Curves In A Black String Bikini

Megan Thee Stallion had some fun in the sun and managed to wow her 10.4 million followers in the process. The “Savage” rapper stunned while posing in her backyard on Thursday, April 23. She shared an Instagram slideshow of herself wearing a teeny bikini as she made several poses for the camera. In each shot, Megan’s skin is glistening as the sun beams down on her.

For the bikini top, Megan went with one that has tiny strings that were wrapped around her neck. Her toned stomach is on full display in the first photo as she looks intensely at the camera. The top has a silky texture and fits perfectly on Megan’s body. The top allows her cleavage to peek through while still supporting the bottom section of Megan’s breasts. The top’s design gives it a similar look to the bra and splits right below her chest.

Megan opted to wear a bikini bottom that had a design than her top half. The piece has a lace design, with strings that stop at Megan’s waist. Megan held the string in one photo as she showed off her long legs and pelvic muscles.

The “Hot Girl Summer” artist showed off more of her curves in the second photo of the slideshow. she made a sultry face as she showed off one side of her body. The post shows her slightly bent over as she placed one hand on her thigh. She also subtly showed off her booty as she poked it out while posing. The third photo provided more of a view of Megan’s derriere, as she decided to pose while standing straight up. Megan also placed her hand on her stomach in the last slide and made a more serious face this time.

Megan decided to be low-maintenance with her hair and makeup for her quarantine outing. She styled her black hair in a messy high bun with a center part, which was placed at the center of her head. The recent Rolling Stone cover star also added two long strands of hair to both sides of her face and landed past her ears. The rapper is also rocking a makeup-free face and is glowing in all three of her photos.

Following her post, Megan received 1 million likes from her fans. She also received over 26,000 comments from her followers, who shared their admiration for the self-proclaimed “hot girl.”

“Ruin my credit,” one of Megan’s followers demanded.

“Yes boo I see u sexy!” Lil Kim exclaimed, followed by a plethora of heart emoji.

“All-natural beauty yes f**kin mam,” another fan chimed in.

“I wanna be where you at right now,” a fourth supporter admitted.