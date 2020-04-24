Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Wears Black Sports Bra & Shorts For New Workout Video

Kayla Itsines posted her latest workout video to social media site Instagram on Thursday, April 23. The workout targeted the entire body and didn’t require any jumping, perfect for beginners and anyone looking for quiet exercises at home.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wears a black sports bra with thin straps across the upper back that leave cut-outs and show off her muscles. She pairs the top with black gym shorts that rise high on her hips but still leave a strip of toned tummy exposed. The shorts end at the top of her thighs, giving viewers an eyeful of her long, sculpted legs.

Kayla chooses a pair of white sneakers for footwear and accessorizes with a silver exercise watch. She wears her long, dark tresses up in a tidy bun on top of her head and completes the look with a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss.

The post consists of various mini videos in which Kayla demonstrates each exercise in the circuit. The workout has a total of six exercises and requires the use of a resistance band and dumbbells for equipment. Kayla carries out the workout in an open studio space with wood flooring and uses an exercise mat to create a barrier between her body and the floor.

In the first video, Kayla demonstrates the deadbug exercise, a move that is performed laying with the back on the floor. The second video features the glute bridge and opening and requires a resistance band to provide tension around the thighs. The third exercise in the circuit is called the lateral lunge. Kayla alternates between legs as she steps out to the side and leans deep into the lunge.

The fourth video contains the negative push-up exercise, which is performed on the knees. The push-up is followed by band pull-aparts, another exercise that requires a resistance band. The final exercise in the workout, the underhand bicep curl, is carried out with one dumbbell in each hand.

In the caption of the post, Kayla explains her motivation behind the “no jumping” workout. She writes that it was one of the first workouts she did postpartum and that it is great for new moms looking to rebuild their strength. She adds that the lack of jumping is also perfect for those who have requested quiet workouts to avoid noisy floorboards or unstable furniture accidents.

The post earned nearly 50,000 likes and almost 600 comments from the fitness trainer’s 12.4 million followers within the first day of appearing on the social media platform.