Chanel West Coast Shows Off Her Fit Physique In Instagram Workout Video

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a recent post in which she showcased her curves — and gave fans a peek into how she maintains her physique. She shared a short video clip filmed in what appeared to be her home gym, and she mentioned in the caption of the post that the full episode of the workout was available on her YouTube channel.

Chanel kicked off the video with a fun, vintage-inspired title that dubbed the video “West Coast Workouts,” and began with a short caveat telling her followers that she wasn’t a fitness professional, and was simply sharing what worked for her. She showcased her toned body in a white crop top that flaunted a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and tight black leggings with the Nike brand and logo splashed across them in white type.

The home gym Chanel had set up was a pink paradise with equipment in the rosy hue throughout. The cinder block wall behind her was painted a bold pink, and she also had a pink exercise bike and treadmill. Several of her fitness accessories, seen lined up along thew all, were bright pink as well.

Chanel showed off a few of her go-to moves in the video, including side step squats and time spent using the ab roller. She made sure to give her fans multiple angles so that they could see exactly what she was doing. At one point, to showcase her squats, she turned so her back was facing the camera. Her pert derriere was on full display in the look, and fans also got to see the stunning details on the back of her crop top.

Chanel’s long brunette locks were pulled up into a messy bun for the video, and she looked stunning. Her fans couldn’t get enough, as the short video clip racked up over 42,900 views within just 18 hours. The post also received 210 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Oh my gosh is this YOUR home gym? It’s so cute!!!!” one fan commented.

“Love the work out!” another fan said, and included a flame emoji in the comment.

“That’s so awesome! Loving the workout area and 80’s vibez boo,” another follower added.

“You look so beautiful Chanel,” one fan commented.

In addition to sharing some workout content, Chanel has also been keeping her fans entertained by posting shots taken around her house while she’s in quarantine. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she ventured out to her backyard and posed in a stunning floral set from online retailer Fashion Nova. She paired a sweatshirt and shorts with the same print, and finished off the ensemble with some Nike sneakers for a glamorous yet sporty look.