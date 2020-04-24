Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Chiseled Form In Tiny Booty Shorts For New Workout Video

Lisa Lanceford posted her latest workout video to social media platform Instagram on Thursday, April 23. The workout is designed to target the entire body and can be done anywhere.

The fitness trainer wears a light gray sports bra with pinched fabric up the middle that gives the top a bit of flair. The bra leaves Lisa’s arms, shoulder, and upper back exposed, giving viewers an unobstructed view of her sculpted muscles. Her chiseled abdomen is also put on display by the gap between the top and bottoms. On her lower half, Lisa sports a pair of black booty shorts with a mottled design. The shorts cling to her toned backside and upper thighs while leaving plenty of muscular leg on display. Viewers get an eyeful of a large tattoo that covers most of her right upper leg.

Lisa completes the outfit with white sneakers and a black exercise watch. She pulls her straight, dark tresses up into a high bun perched directly on top of her head and adds a touch of eye and lip makeup for emphasis.

The workout appears to take place in the fitness trainer’s backyard on a strip of green grass. The post consists of five separate video clips, each featuring a different exercise in the circuit. Lisa uses a pair of purple resistance bands for equipment.

The first exercise that Lisa demonstrates is called the pistol squat variation, which requires trainees to balance on one leg as they move into the squat. The next exercise is high knees, a classic move that gets the heart rate up. The third video in the set features the banded deadlift variation, which makes use of the resistance bands to work the shoulder and upper back muscles. Lisa performs switch climbs in the fourth video and finishes up the circuit with squat thrusts accompanied by oblique twists.

In the caption of the post, Lisa tells her two million followers that she hopes they like the workout. She adds that she tried something different for the pistol squat and still needs to work on strengthening her leg. Lisa also outlines each exercise in the workout and specifies how many rounds and seconds of rest her followers should do depending on their fitness level.

The workout earned over 25,000 likes and nearly 350 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the fitness trainer’s followers commented on her figure and left feedback on the workout in the comments section.

“I love these kind of workouts!!,” one enthusiastic Instagram user commented.