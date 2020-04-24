Cyn Santana Offers To Be Someone’s ‘Quarantine Bae’ In Her Cute And Cozy Instagram Update

Cyn Santana is looking for a special partner she has for the remainder of her time in quarantine. The 27-year-old VH1 star excited her 3.8 million followers with a cozy but steamy Instagram update. Santana, who has shared a plethora of bikini and lingerie photos on her Instagram page, went with a more relaxed look for her photo. She decided to set an ambiance for the post, which took place inside her home. She was photographed relaxing on her blue, velvet couch, which has both brown and blue pillows. Santana also continued the calming decor by adding a large piece of tan fabric to the background and a house plant that was seated next to her. The mother of one looked adorable as she posed with a glass of wine in her hand. She also puckered her lips and closed her eyes as her other hand rested lightly on her cheek.

Santana’s cute outfit further added to her homey theme. She decided to wear a blush pink matching set for the photo. The influencer made sure to tag Fashion Nova, who was responsible for her look. The shirt she’s wearing fits loosely on her body and has long, flowy sleeves. The sleeves stop at Santana’s wrist, allowing her to show off her manicured fingers and a golden ring.

Santana’s pose allowed her shirt to raise and show off the bottom half of the set. Her pants were a perfect fit for her, as it allowed her to show off her thighs and derriere as she is stretched out and displaying one side of her body. In addition to flaunting her curves, Santana also wore a gold, chained bracelet on one of her ankles.

Although she’s resting at home in the photo, Santana didn’t sacrifice any glam for her post. She wore a dark pink eyeshadow on her eyelids and paired the look with black, faux eyelashes. The singer also added a mauve lip gloss, which shimmered in her photo.

In Santana’s caption, she asked her followers if she can be a “quarantine bae” for a lucky fan while she’s stuck in the house. She received a plethora of “yes” responses from her supporters, as well as comments from fans praising her beauty and body.

“You Blessed Cyn….,” one follower commented.

“A WHOLE VIBE BABE,” another fan remarked.

“So fine bae,” an additional viewer shared, followed by a heart emoji.

“That’s a question that doesn’t even need to be asked by you….of course!!” a fourth admirer said in response to Santana’s question.