‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Molly Confesses, While TJ Plans A Surprise For Her

Molly Lansing Davis has certainly got herself into a tangled web, but General Hospital spoilers say that next week will be confession time for her. SheKnows Soaps teases that she will letting the cat out of the bag about her one-night stand with Brando Corbin.

In the previews for Monday, Molly is seen sitting down with her sisters, Sam and Kristina, at Charlie’s Pub. Whatever was said beforehand will be revealed then, but it looks like she will be prompted to tell them that she slept with someone else when she thought that TJ broke up with her. In reality, her longtime boyfriend had been kidnapped by Cyrus Renault’s men and beaten up. Molly had no idea what was happening at the time. All she knew was that he had proposed to her and left upset because she had turned him down. That all led to her one night with Brando.

It’s not clear whether Molly will actually confess who it was that she slept with, but Sam and Kristina will know of her indiscretion on Monday’s General Hospital. They will surely want to know who it was. They are sure to be surprised when they eventually learn that it was the “opinionated” mechanic that just annoyed both of them.

While Molly is busy confessing to her sisters, TJ is expected to be planning some sort of “sweet surprise” for her, as seen in Monday’s previews. He has no idea that she cheated on him and Molly wants to keep it that way. She has sworn Brando to secrecy about their one night together and he agreed to keep quiet.

However, it’s clear that Brando is still thinking about Molly. It doesn’t appear that he is very happy that she is now back with her boyfriend so quickly.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 4 indicates that something annoys Molly and also that Brando will blame Sam. There are no details just yet on what happens that gets both Brando and Molly upset. Could the truth all come out this soon?

Now that Sam and Kristina know all about Molly’s little secret, they are both bound to be a bit annoyed with Brando. They may blame him for wooing their little sister into bed. What they may not know is that it was Molly that made the first move. He just went along with it. It also looks like Brando may not be the only one who is still thinking about that night.

Will TJ forgive Molly once the truth comes out? This love triangle is heating up on General Hospital as Molly realizes what a mess she has gotten herself into.