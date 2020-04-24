Jace Prescott Dead, Brother Of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Dies At 31

Jace Prescott is dead. The older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passed away at the age of 31, according to a report by CBS Sports. The cause of death is unknown as of publishing. The Dallas Cowboys released a statement confirming the tragic news on Thursday evening.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, would also pay tributes to Jace following the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

“When you’re young—Dak is young, his brother is young—death is really, really hard to understand or just think about or live with. So I have a particular sensitivity when our players or someone has a tragedy. Whatever we can do to help him get through this horrible time.”

Jace would have turned 32 years old in May.

Jace Was The Middle Brother In The Tight-Knit Prescott Family

Passing of one of Dak Prescott's brothers, Jace, today at the age of 31 is just tragic. He and the eldest Prescott brother, Tad, starred in a commercial with Dak. Jace is the one on the right. pic.twitter.com/stOCirDiZe — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 24, 2020

Jace was born on May 10, 1988, the second of three boys born to Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott. Jace, Dak, and their oldest brother Tad shared a close bond from childhood, as they were forced to depend on each other while their mother worked multiple jobs to make ends meet.

That bond became even stronger after Peggy’s untimely death due to colon cancer in 2013. Tad revealed to USA Today that his mother gave him one last request while she was on her deathbed: that the brothers stick together.

“I know the proud she would have to see the growth in her three boys, and not only that but the way they were able to stay together.”

While Jace and Tad were happy to watch from the sideline as Dak became a star in Dallas, in 2019 they joined their brother in a hilarious Campbell’s Chunky Soup commercial. In the commercial, the older brothers portrayed journalists at a press conference that needled the youngest Prescott.

Jace Was An Accomplished Football Player In His Own Right

Dad Prescott's older brother Jace was an o-lineman at Northwestern State. His senior year bio refers to his younger brother, Dakota. pic.twitter.com/thOGlnJDIA — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 18, 2019

While Jace didn’t match his brother Dak in making it to the NFL, he was a successful football player in his own right. He starred at Haughton High School in his native Louisiana and helped the team achieve consecutive district championships and playoff appearances in every season he played. For his efforts, Jace earned honorable mention on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s 2006 Class 4A All-State football team along with a First-Team Times‘ 2006 All-City Football selection. Jace’s athletic skills helped him shine beyond the football field, as he made the 2007 All-City Track team in the shot put.

His football ability would earn him a scholarship to Northwestern State and the chance to shine in the Southland Conference. Unfortunately, an injury derailed Jace’s NFL ambitions, as he suffered a season-ending injury in 2009. Jace played in 11 games for the Demons during his first season of eligibility in 2008 after redshirting his freshman season.