Keith Urban Shows Off Hilarious New Look As He Reveals His Quarantine Hair

The former 'American Idol' judge looked almost unrecognizable after weeks without a haircut.

Keith Urban is in need of a hairdresser, pronto. The country star took to Instagram this week to show off a very unique new look with his 2.5 million followers as he revealed what going weeks without a professional haircut has done to his signature highlighted mane. Though the star is well known for his longer hair do, the hilarious photo, which was shared to his account on April 23, showed that the lockdown has taken Keith’s hair to a whole new level as it’s now grown so long that he can’t even see.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer and former American Idol judge revealed just how long his locks have gotten as he brushed all of his hair forwards over his face.

Keith’s highlighted ‘do completely covered his eyes and stretched almost as far down as the tip of his nose.

Though most of his face wasn’t visible under his wild mop, the singer’s mouth could still be seen as she pursed his lips for a pretty unimpressed expression.

The star shot the selfie in what seemed to be his closet at home, as a large rack of clothes could be seen behind him.

Keith showed off his multiple tattoos on the upload, including large inkings on his shoulders and an ornate design on his right bicep.

Keith cut a casual figure as he continues to ride out the coronavirus outbreak at home with his family, including wife Nicole Kidman — who recently gushed over her husband with a sweet message on Instagram — and their two daughters, 11-year-old Sunday Rose and 9-year-old Faith Margaret. The tattoos peeked through his light gray marl t-shirt.

The musician joked that the photo didn’t even need a caption as he posted it alongside the hashtag #quarantinehair.

Keith’s photo has received more than 95,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments from fans in just 17 hours.

“There’s an amazing voice under that crazy hair!!” one fan said.

“You really need to get one of your friends to give you a bowl cut….lol,” a second Instagram user commented.

Another fan jokingly likened the “Kiss A Girl” singer to The Addams Family character Cousin It.

Keith recently opened up about his lockdown at home with his family, noting that they’re all keeping busy and staying creative while cooped up indoors.

“We’re all good, the family’s good. Everyone’s healthy and staying active,” he told Entertainment Tonight this week.

He added that they’ve had “lots and lots of family time” which he’s been “really enjoying.”