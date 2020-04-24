Erica Mena Flaunts Her Assets While Wearing A Tiny Pink Lingerie Set

Erica Mena tantalized her 5 million followers with her most recent steamy Instagram post. The VH1 star and mother of two showed off her notable curves while sitting in a room at her home. In the background, she had a large teddy bear that has a shirt on in the photo. Fans of the reality star can also see two doors behind her and a grey wall for her backdrop. The ring light she seemed to have used for the photo op is also shown at the corner of her post.

Mena made sure she was the main attraction of her latest Instagram update. She posed while kneeling on her tan carpet as she wore a small lingerie set. The top half of the set is pastel pink and has a soft texture. The bra was strapless and put Mena’s cleavage on full display. The cups of the bra are slightly too small for Mena’s breasts, which allowed them to almost spill out of the top. Although Mena is no stranger to showing her skin on her Instagram page, she lifted up the bra to ensure she wasn’t fully exposed. The center of the bra has a small, pink bow and has a stretchy fabric at the front of it.

The bottom section of the lingerie set almost mirrors the top. The panties also have a bow at the center of the piece, which matches the bra Mena is wearing in the post. Her underwear appears to be a thong or g-string design, as they seem to be rising up towards Mena’s waist. A thick, stretchy band from the panties can be found wrapped around Mena’s waist as she showed off her curvy thighs.

Mena looked as if she stepped out of the shower shortly before taking her own picture. She styled her dark, long hair in loose waves to go for a wet, beachy vibe. The singer was also pretty in pink for her makeup look, which included pink blush and pink lip gloss. Mena also filled in her eyebrows and rocked faux eyelashes as she made a pouty face for the camera.

Mena’s post comes just a few months after she gave birth to her second child earlier this year. She and her husband, Safaree Samuels, welcomed a baby girl just months after tying the knot. Mena’s fans confirmed to the Love and Hip-Hop star that she still looks amazing after two children. She received more than 250,000 likes, as well as over 5,000 comments.

“U so fine bro always has been,” one Instagram” commenter wrote.

“Wearing those stretch marks like a champ,” another applauded, followed by a heart emoji.

“It’s Definitely a Baddieee,” a third supporter shared.

“All of it gimme more,” the fourth follower begged.